Hertha Berlin loses 5-2 and edges toward Bundesliga relegation

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has edged closer to Bundesliga relegation with a 5-2 loss at Cologne that leaves the capital club rooted to the bottom of the table with two games left to play. Timo Hübers scored twice for Cologne to come from behind and move to 10th ahead of the rest of the 32nd round. Hertha missed the chance to move ahead of Bochum on goal difference. Hertha remains five points from safety. Depending on other results, Hertha could be relegated to the second division next weekend with a loss at home to Bochum in the penultimate round. Hertha got off to a bad start in Cologne when Davie Selke scored against his former teammates in the eighth minute.

