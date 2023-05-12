Kentucky Derby winner Mage will run in the Preakness at Pimlico on May 20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage will run in the 148th Preakness following an encouraging workout at Churchill Downs, the horse’s connections said. Mage galloped about 1 1/2 miles at a brisk pace with exercise rider J.J. Delgado aboard Friday morning at the track. Co-owner and bloodstock agent Ramiro Restrepo said the chestnut colt was “thriving” with good energy levels after his latest training session since winning the 149th Derby, paving the way for the horse to enter the Triple Crown’s second jewel at Pimlico in Baltimore. Mage will run in the 1 3/16th mile Preakness just two weeks after covering 1 1/4 mile in the Derby in 2:01.57.

