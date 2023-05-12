Milinkovic-Savic heads in late equalizer for Lazio against Lecce
ROME (AP) — Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalized in stoppage time to earn Lazio a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Lecce in Serie A. Ciro Immobile put Lazio ahead early on. Then Remi Oudin scored twice either side of halftime to put Lecce ahead. Milinkovic-Savic headed in following a deflected cross from Pedro. Lazio moved within one point of second-placed Juventus. Lecce moved five points above the drop zone with three matches to play.