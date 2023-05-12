Oak Hill a major course unlikely to look or feel the same for PGA
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Oak Hill is no stranger when it comes to hosting major events. It’s one of only five courses to have held a U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup. But it might not look or feel the same for this PGA Championship. Oak Hill has gone through a restoration to the original Donald Ross design. And the PGA Championship is now in May. That has raised concerns about the weather in upstate New York. Mother Nature appears to have cooperated. Now it’s up to Jon Rahm and the strongest field of the majors to see what they can do.