Perez scratched from Royals’ lineup due to ‘a little bit of blurry vision’
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kansas City catcher and seven-time All-Star Salvador Perez was scratched from the Royals’ lineup due to what manager Matt Quatraro described as “a little bit of blurry vision.” Quatraro said before the Royals’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers that “it’s nothing long term or serious.” Perez had been in the original lineup as the designated hitter. Vinnie Pasquantino was set to fill that role instead. The 33-year-old Perez is batting .289 with a .338 on-base percentage, .511 slugging percentage, seven homers and 21 RBIs in 35 games this season.