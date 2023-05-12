Rasmussen (flexor strain) on 60-day injured list, latest Rays starter to hit IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain, one day after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over the New York Yankees. Rasmussen is hopeful he can avoid a third Tommy John surgery. He is 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts this season, helping the Rays roll to the best record in baseball. The right-hander allowed only two hits and walked none Thursday night in an 8-2 victory over the Yankees. But he felt some nerve discomfort in his right forearm while pitching to the last batter he faced, Gleyber Torres. An MRI revealed the flexor strain, though Rasmussen’s ulnar collateral ligament appeared intact.

