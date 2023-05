Real Madrid plays Barcelona in preseason Clásico on July 29 in Arlington, Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Real Madrid will meet Barcelona in a El Clásico friendly on July 29 in Arlington, Texas, as part of six-club, eight-match preseason series that includes Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus. This will be the third Barcelona-Real Madrid preseason matchup in the U.S. following games in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2017 and in Houston last July. Matches include Barcelona-Juventus at Santa Clara, California’ Real Madrid-Milan at Pasadena, California; Arsenal-Barcelona at Inglewood, California; Real Madrid-Manchester United at Houston; Juventus-AC Milan; AC Milan-Barcelona at Las Vegas; and Juventus-Real Madrid at Orlando, Florida.

