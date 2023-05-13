AC Milan’s troubles continue with loss at Spezia before 2nd leg of CL semifinal

ROME (AP) — AC Milan’s troubles have been extended after losing at relegation-threatened Spezia 2-0 in Serie A. The result came three days after AC Milan fell to city rival Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. Przemysław Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito scored their first Serie A goals late in the second half for Spezia. Milan was left in fifth place and two points behind Inter and the final Champions League spot. Inter Milan won the first leg of the “Euroderby” against AC Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Salernitana beat Atalanta 1-0 to virtually secure Serie A survival.

