Bouanga sparks LAFC to 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading ninth goal of the season to lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. LAFC (6-1-3) beat Real Salt Lake (3-6-2) for a seventh straight time and improved to 11-1-0 in the series. Kwadwo Opoku picked up his first goal — with an assist from Ilie Sánchez — since scoring in the season opener to stake LAFC to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute. Bouanga stretched the lead to 2–0 when he took a pass from Carlos Vela and scored in the 35th minute. Mateusz Bogusz subbed in for Vela in the 80th minute and scored on a penalty kick in the 87th to complete the scoring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.