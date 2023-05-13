Fernandez scores late goal, Red Bulls down NYCFC 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored in the 76th minute and the New York Red Bulls won a Hudson River Derby match against rival New York City 1-0. It was the first time that the Red Bulls have won three straight in the rivalry series. The Red Bulls (2-4-6) also won both matches between the two teams last season. NYCFC (4-5-3) has lost three straight games. The Red Bulls parted ways with coach Gerhard Struber on Monday and promoted assistant Troy Lesesne as interim coach through the rest of the season.

