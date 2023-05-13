Hatch scores on penalty kick, Spirit beat Angel City 1-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashley Hatch converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the Washington Spirit a 1-0 victory over Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Spirit are the lone undefeated team in the league, with four wins and three draws — the longest unbeaten streak to start a season in team history. Washington won three games all of last season. Angel City’s Mary Alice Vignola had a handball in the box that was confirmed by a lengthy video review. Hatch buried the penalty for her league-leading fifth goal.

