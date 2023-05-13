Jin Young Ko, Sarah Kemp share lead halfway through LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two-time LPGA Tour player of the year Jin Young Ko shot her second straight 4-under 68 on Friday in the Founders Cup and shared the halfway lead with 37-year-old non-winner Sarah Kemp. She had a 65 to match Ko at 8-under 136. Kemp, whose best finish on tour is a tie for second in 2019, had a one-stroke lead with three holes to play but pulled her drive on the par 4 16th at Upper Montclair Country Club. The Australian was short of the elevated green on her second shot and missed a long par putt after a chip from a tough stance. Defending champion Minjee Lee, rookie Hae Ran Ryu and Aditi Ashok were a shot behind the leaders.

