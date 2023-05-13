PGA ’23: Oak Hill and the majors it has hosted over the years

Oak Hill has been hosting major golf tournaments since 1956. It has held the PGA Championship three times and the U.S. Open three times. It also held a Ryder Cup in 1995 when Europe rallied to win and began its dominance of the matches. The list of champions ranges Hall of Famers like Lee Trevino and Jack Nicklaus to Shaun Micheel. He won the PGA in 2003 and that turned out to be the only PGA Tour title of his career.

