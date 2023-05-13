PGA ’23: Trivia quiz covering a century of history at the PGA Championship
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Here’s a trivia quiz covering 100-plus years of the PGA Championship.
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Here’s a trivia quiz covering 100-plus years of the PGA Championship.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.