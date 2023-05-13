White Sox place INF Elvis Andrus on 10-day IL with oblique injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The 34-year-old Andrus got hurt during his final at-bat in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Houston. He is batting .201 with a homer and 13 RBIs in 39 games this season. Infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been sidelined by right shoulder inflammation. Hanser Alberto is expected to get most of the time at second base while Andrus is out. Gonzalez also could fill in at the spot.

