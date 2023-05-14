Arenado, Cardinals complete 3-game sweep with 9-1 rout of Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Paul DeJong added a solo shot and Arenado drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games since an eight-game losing streak. The previous two wins came on ninth-inning rallies against closer Kenley Jansen at Fenway Park. Lars Nootbaar had three hits and scored three times for St. Louis, and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits and an RBI. Rafael Devers had an RBI single for Boston, which lost for the fifth time in six games. It was the first series sweep this season for St. Louis, which has the NL’s worst record at 16-25.

