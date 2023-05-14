Atletico Madrid stays 3rd in Spain after losing to last-place Elche

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has missed a chance to regain second place in the Spanish league after a 1-0 loss to already-relegated Elche. The defeat keeps Atletico two points behind Real Madrid which beat Getafe 1-0 on Saturday. Barcelona has a comfortable lead and can clinch the title with a win at Espanyol later Sunday. The loss also keeps Atletico from mathematically securing a spot in next season’s Champions League. It was Atletico’s only second loss in its last 16 league games. The team’s other defeat was at Barcelona in April.

