Call’s defense in 9th preserves Nats’ 3-2 win, Mets’ 14th loss in 20 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Center fielder Alex Call made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth inning, preserving the Washington Nationals’ 3-2 win and dealing the slumping New York Mets their 14th loss in 20 games. In the completion of a game suspended in the third inning after a 3-hour, 56-minute rain delay on Saturday night, CJ Abrams broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh with a home run off Dominic Leone, who lost in his first decision with the Mets. Call perfectly played the carom off the wall on Michael Pérez’s two-out drive in the ninth off Kyle Finnegan.

