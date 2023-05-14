Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:08 PM

Call’s defense in 9th preserves Nats’ 3-2 win, Mets’ 14th loss in 20 games

KTVZ

By BYRON KERR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Center fielder Alex Call made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth inning, preserving the Washington Nationals’ 3-2 win and dealing the slumping New York Mets their 14th loss in 20 games. In the completion of a game suspended in the third inning after a 3-hour, 56-minute rain delay on Saturday night, CJ Abrams broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh with a home run off Dominic Leone, who lost in his first decision with the Mets. Call perfectly played the carom off the wall on Michael Pérez’s two-out drive in the ninth off Kyle Finnegan.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content