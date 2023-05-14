Gurriel’s RBI double in 9th sends Diamondbacks past Giants 2-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home Christian Walker with a looping double down the left-field line in the ninth inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks won three of four in the series and improved to 23-18 this season. The pitchers’ duel featured just seven hits — four for the D-backs and three for the Giants. Walker started the game-winning rally with a walk against Giants reliever Tyler Rogers. Gurriel followed and was out in front of Rogers’ two-strike pitch, but managed to knock it over the third baseman’s head and down the line, allowing Walker to score all the way from first.

