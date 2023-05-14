Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:34 AM

Lacazette fails from spot as Lyon loses; Aboukhlal misses Toulouse game in rainbow jersey protest

KTVZ

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Alexandre Lacazette saw his injury-time penalty saved as Lyon lost 2-1 at Clermont in the French league to fall behind in the race for a European place next season. Lacazette’s penalty deep into stoppage time last weekend helped Lyon beat Montpellier 5-4 at home and capped a four-goal performance. Lyon is seventh with only three games left. Fifth place earns a Europa Conference League slot. Teams wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys this weekend to lend support to the fight against homophobia. But Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was left out of the squad for its 0-0 home draw against Nantes after refusing to wear it. Aboukhlal posted on Twitter to defend his decision. Third-place Marseille plays last-place Angers later Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content