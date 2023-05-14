Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Manchester City 3 points away from Premier League title after Arsenal’s latest loss

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City is one win away from a third successive Premier League title and a fifth in six seasons under Pep Guardiola. English soccer’s dominant force was tested by a new rival in the form of Arsenal. But Mikel Arteta’s team has buckled under the pressure of trying to keep pace with Guardiola’s relentless trophy-winning machine. The race is not over yet but it would take a remarkable collapse for City to throw it away after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Brighton. It was the fifth time in seven games that Londoners have dropped points in the closing weeks of the season. City’s 3-0 win against Everton extended its unbeaten run to 21 games and 11 straight wins in the league.

Associated Press

