Mother of Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died. That’s according to his wife, Ellen, who says Marianne Tombaugh died on Saturday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner still plans to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Minnesota. Kershaw’s parents divorced when he was 10 and he was raised by his mother in suburban Dallas. His father, Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013. Ellen Kershaw says her husband’s mother “moved mountains” to get him to practice and games as a child.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.