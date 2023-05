BOSTON (AP) — NHL player Garnet Hathaway just settled into his seat in a luxury box behind home plate, getting ready to enjoy a game at Fenway Park between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals when a foul ball off the bat of Boston’s Justin Turner came sailing back at him in the first inning. So, what did the 31-year-old forward do? He stood up, reached with both hands and made the clean grab.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.