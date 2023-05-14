Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women’s FA Cup final

LONDON (AP) — A world record crowd of 77,390 watched Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley. Sam Kerr’s 68th-minute strike proved decisive Sunday as Chelsea won the trophy for the third straight year to remain in contention for a league and cup double. The sold-out final smashed the previous record attendance for a women’s domestic club match when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in front of 60,739 people in 2019. Chelsea is second in the Women’s Super League and a point behind leader United with a game in hand. Victory could give Emma Hayes’ team a psychological advantage in the title race.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.