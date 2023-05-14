US beats Hungary, Canada tops Slovenia at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship. Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other team newly promoted to the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in Group A. MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman and Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada in Group B.

