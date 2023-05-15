Bayer Leverkusen signs Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo on free transfer

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Europa League semifinalist Bayer Leverkusen will sign Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 27-year-old Spaniard was a key presence in Benfica’s run to the quarterfinals of the Champions League before a 5-3 aggregate loss to Inter Milan last month. Leverkusen faces Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Roma has a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

