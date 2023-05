TORONTO (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice at Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees Monday night. Allen cleared the outfield wall four times in his session, reaching the second deck twice. But he finished second in the BP home run derby to Barkley, who hit five.

