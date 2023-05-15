Conforto’s 3-run homer propels Giants to 6-3 win over Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto hit his fourth homer in the past six games as part of a six-run second inning for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 to snap a three-game losing streak. Conforto’s team-leading eighth home run came with two aboard and the Giants trailing 2-1. Wilmer Flores, Mitch Haniger and Brandon Crawford also produced runs in the inning, which matched the Giants’ biggest of the season. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer and added a sacrifice fly for the Phillies.

