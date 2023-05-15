Fanatics buying PointsBet’s US operations for $150M to expand sports betting, i-casino market share

Fanatics Betting and Gaming is buying the U.S. operations of Australian sportsbook PointsBet for $150 million in a move that will help the sports apparel and memorabilia giant gain market share in the American sports betting and online casino markets. The companies said Sunday night that PointsBet shareholders will vote on the sale in late June. It still faces numerous regulatory approvals. The sale comes as Fanatics is launching sports betting and online casino operations, hoping to draw on its database of 95 million customers, who have bought everything from jerseys to trading cards to autographed memorabilia from the online retailer.

