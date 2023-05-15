Hurricanes’ Teravainen nears return from injury with East final looming

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes could be close to getting back top-line forward Teuvo Teravainen from injury. Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a hand injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. He has resumed full practice work for Carolina ahead of the Eastern Conference Final against Florida. Teravainen says he’ll be ready whenever coach Rod Brind’Amour decides to play him. Brind’Amour wouldn’t say definitively when Teravainen would be fully cleared to play. The extra time off since beating the New Jersey Devils in a second-round series could help on that front.

