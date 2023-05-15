Judge HRs twice, including 462-foot drive, Boone ejected as Yanks beat Blue Jays 7-4

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice, including a 462-foot drive over the center field batter’s eye three pitches after manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing a called strike to the slugger, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4. Judge hit a pair of solo homers, putting the Yankees ahead in the first inning with an opposite-field shot to right against Alek Manoah (1-4) and extending New York’s lead to seven in the eighth with a 114.9 mph scorcher off Jay Jackson. Judge had three RBIs and reached base five times.

