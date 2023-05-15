Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship last year when he least expected it. Now he’s not sure what to expect. That seven-shot rally to win in a playoff at Southern Hills was his last victory. And he’s had only four top-10 finishes since then. Thomas says he feels like he’s turning the corner in time for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. He says he started to see some better scoring when he last played two weeks ago at Quail Hollow. He played his first full practice round at Oak Hill on Monday. The title defense begins Thursday.

