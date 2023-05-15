Liverpool keeps alive top-four hopes, pushes Leicester toward relegation with 3-0 win

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool has plunged Leicester closer to relegation and kept alive its own chances of finishing in the English Premier League top four with a 3-0 win. Curtis Jones scored twice and Trent Alexander-Arnold added a third in a mismatch between teams heading in opposite directions. Liverpool’s seventh straight victory moved the fifth-placed team a point behind both Newcastle and Manchester United in the race for the final two Champions League qualification positions. Liverpool has two games left, one fewer than its rivals. Leicester is in next-to-last place and two points from safety with two games remaining. Leicester won the league just seven years ago.

