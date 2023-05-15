Man United midfielder Sabitzer ruled out for the rest of the season through injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — On-loan Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. The Premier League club says the Austria international has sustained meniscal damage. Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on a short-term deal in January. He will not be able to recover from his injury in time to play a part in any of United’s final three Premier League games or the FA Cup final next month. Sabitzer has made 18 appearances and scored three goals since his arrival. He was also part of United’s Carabao Cup-winning team at Wembley in February.

