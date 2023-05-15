Meneses drives in 4, Nationals beat Mets 10-3, split 4-game series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses drove in four runs as part of a four-hit day, CJ Abrams homered and the Washington Nationals defeated the New York Mets 10-3 to split a four-game series. New York has lost nine of its last 13 and dropped 15 of 21 since its 14-7 start. The Mets are 0-5-2 in their last seven series and have not won consecutive games since taking three in a row from April 19-21. Washington starter Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since last Aug. 28, surrendering two runs and eight hits over six innings. The Nationals improved to 17-17 since losing five of their first six games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.