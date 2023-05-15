Padres pitcher Michael Wacha loses no-hitter in 8th against Royals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals lined a leadoff single. The hit came on Wacha’s 103rd pitch, and manager Bob Melvin came out to get him. Wacha struck out a career-high 11. He had a perfect game going before hitting Edward Olivares with a pitch with one out in the fifth. The right-hander walked Bobby Witt Jr. with two outs in the sixth before first baseman Jake Cronenworth made a terrific diving stop of Vinnie Pasquantino’s grounder to preserve the no-hit bid.

