Saints in extension talks with sack leader Jordan, add receiver Washington

KENNER, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have been in talks with franchise all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan about a multi-year extension and have signed veteran receiver James Washington. Jordan’s agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman, tells The Associated Press he has discussed an extension of at least two years with New Orleans and aims to have a deal completed before training camp. Jordan’s team-high 8 1/2 sacks last season gave him 115 1/2 for his career, eclipsing Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club. Washington had a broken foot that sidelined him for all but two games with Dallas last season.

