Who is Victor Wembanyama? The NBA is about to get the answer to that question
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes is about to have a winner. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago and 14 teams will hope that the ping-pong balls will bounce their way, giving them the No. 1 pick this year and the chance to draft Wembanyama. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have the best chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick, They all have a 14% chance. That’s about 7-1 odds.