76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round exits from playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs. Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals or beyond. The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinal series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road. Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.