Alvarez, McCormick each have 2 hits, Astros beat Cubs 7-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez had two hits and drove in two runs and Chas McCormick added two hits and made a nifty grab in the Houston Astros’ 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. Justin Steele (6-1) hadn’t given up more than three runs in a game this season before the Astros jumped on him for four runs in the fourth inning for a 5-1 lead. The Astros had four of their season-high six doubles in that inning en route to their third consecutive victory. Steele allowed five hits and five runs with eight strikeouts in six innings. Cristian Javier (4-1) allowed two hits and one run in six innings for his second straight win.

