Barry discusses how Packers’ defense must improve: ‘It starts with me’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry realizes he must raise his game to get the most out of a defense that didn’t live up to preseason expectations last year. Barry says that “it starts with me” when he discusses how the defense must improve. Green Bay may have to lean more on its defense as the offense adapts to life without four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That means a repeat of its 2022 performance won’t be good enough. The Packers’ defense features eight players they drafted in the first round.

