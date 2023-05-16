Confidence keeps carrying Jimmy Butler, and the Miami Heat hope it continues

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was the last Miami player on the practice floor Tuesday, getting shot after shot after shot into the air. Everyone else was long gone, getting ready for the flight to Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. It’s a series that starts Wednesday night. But Butler remained, not leaving until he determined he had done enough. And nobody was surprised. That’s what Butler does, especially at this time of year. He is averaging 31.1 points in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

