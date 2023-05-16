Dodgers’ Buehler hoping to return for season’s final month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler is hoping to return in time for the final month of the Los Angeles Dodgers regular season. His manager is taking a wait-and-see approach. The right-hander threw a modified bullpen session at Dodger Stadium before Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. Buehler threw from the mound, but the catcher was in a standing position. Buehler underwent his second Tommy John surgery on Aug. 23. His first was in 2015 shortly after being drafted in the first round by the Dodgers. With the typical recovery time for Tommy John Surgery being 12 to 18 months, manager Dave Roberts admitted Buehler’s timeline is pretty aggressive.

