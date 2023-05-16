Flooding, rising river raise concerns over F1 race in Imola

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Flooding and a rising river next to the track are raising concerns over the running of this weekend’s Formula One Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that parking and other areas for the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit are flooded and the press room was evacuated after heavy rains. More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Practice is due to start Friday and the race is on Sunday. Teams had already begun setting up their garages. The Santerno River runs right next to the track.

