Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has surgery on broken bone in right big toe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has undergone surgery on his right big toe. The Grizzlies announced the procedure Tuesday on a broken medial sesamoid bone in the toe. Bane initially sustained the injury during the Grizzlies’ win against the Timberwolves on Nov. 11. He then missed the following 17 games with what the team called a sprained toe. The Grizzlies say Bane is expected to be fully recovered before the start of the season. The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.