Malfunctioning shot clock fixed in time for 2nd half in Game 1 of Western Conference finals

DENVER (AP) — A malfunctioning shot clock was fixed and restored to its rightful place above the baskets in time for the second half Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night. A malfunction forced officials to place a timer on both ends of the Ball Arena floor in the first half. It made for a different sort of gaze for LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the players, who usually glance slightly up from where they’re shooting to know how much time is left. In the first half, they had to look toward the right side of the baseline.

