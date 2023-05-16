Minnesota’s Reynoso cleared to return to action; All-Star recently ended absence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to resume full participation in team activities following his early-season no-show. The two-time All-Star midfielder was suspended without pay by Major League Soccer on Feb. 10 after failing to report to preseason training. Minnesota United officials cited unspecified family issues as the reason for Reynoso’s absence. The 27-year-old finally traveled from his native Argentina to Minnesota on May 6 to begin the reintegration process.

