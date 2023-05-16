New professional women’s soccer league to launch in US in 2024

A new league will be kicking off in August 2024 with 10 to 12 teams that will play at the same level as the National Women’s Soccer League, the top tier of women’s soccer in the United States. The USL Super League announced Tuesday that it will apply with U.S. Soccer for sanctioning at the top level. The league’s first franchises will include teams in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Washington, D.C. The Super League will follow the international calendar, playing from the fall to the summer.

