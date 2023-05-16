Noda hits tying grand slam in 7th, A’s beat Diamondbacks 9-8 in 12 innings

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Noda hit a tying grand slam in the seventh inning, Esteury Ruiz drove in the winning run with an infield single that bounced off shortstop Nick Ahmed in the 12th and the Oakland Athletics beat the Diamondbacks 9-8 on Tuesday night. The A’s came back from deficits of 2-0 and 8-4, winning on a walkoff hit for the second time in five days. Austin Pruitt (1-1) pitched the final three innings for the victory. Both teams wasted scoring opportunities late. Arizona had two on in the eighth and one on in the 11th but couldn’t cash in. The A’s had two on in the 10th and 11th but also failed to score.

