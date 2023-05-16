Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes running for NY congressional seat

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired figure skater Sarah Hughes has filed to run for Congress in New York. The Olympic gold medal winner is joining several other Democrats seeking to unseat Long Island Republican Anthony D’Esposito. Her spokesperson says the 38-year-old Hughes will make a formal campaign announcement of her campaign for New York’s 4th Congressional District “in the next few weeks.” Hughes was just 16 when she scored her upset win over teammate Michelle Kwan at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. She later earned an undergraduate degree from Yale and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She is studying for an MBA from Stanford.

